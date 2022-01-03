POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Mathisen Boldt, 21, Tilden, Madison County warrant for failure to appear, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance, speeding. Joe Nash Jr., 26, homeless, warrant, possession of a controlled substance.
Friday: Estevan Sanchez, 20, 906 S. 13th Place, minor in possession driving during revocation, excessive window tint. Omar Serrano, 18, 915 S. 14th St., minor in possession.
Saturday: Aaron Jackson, 29, 1503 Glenmore Drive, Apt. 304, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Sunday: Julio Ordonez-Pablo, 28, 1104 S. Ninth St., leaving the scene of an accident. Robert Wade, 46, 1206 N. 12th St., leaving the scene of an accident.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 65 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Friday: 11:28 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:26 p.m., North Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:09 p.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:16 p.m., North 26th Street, fire.
Saturday: 5:18 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:35 p.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 2:29 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:07 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:01 p.m., Cedar Ridge Road, burn permit check. 1:34 p.m., Suburban Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:05 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:04 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:51 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:45 a.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, carbon monoxide check.