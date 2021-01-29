POLICE DIVISION
Arrests
Wednesday: David Rhodes, 30, 107 W. Pasewalk Ave., possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under revocation.
Thursday: Carlos Jimenez, 20, 600 Queen City Blvd., Apt. 1, conspiracy to commit a Class II felony.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 21 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:53 a.m., Heather Lane, rescue call, no transport. 6:07 p.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Friday: 12:07 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:18 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.