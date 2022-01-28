POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Andrea Burbach, 40, 801 S. Ninth St., animal at large — two counts.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 20 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:08 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:45 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:52 a.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:40 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:03 p.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, no transport. 6:31 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:08 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:16 p.m., Omaha Avenue and 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 1:18 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.