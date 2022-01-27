POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jessica Centeno, 29, 805 S. Ninth St., driving under suspension. Kel’Tanesha Monroe, 26, 408 Broadmoor Drive, driving under suspension. Megan Gamrak, 33, 220 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 9, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500). Michael Byrnes, 41, Norfolk, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:32 a.m., 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:20 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:05 p.m., Lakewalk Drive, carbon monoxide detector. 1:39 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:07 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:40 p.m., Maple Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:53 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:01 p.m., Fairview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 2:19 a.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.