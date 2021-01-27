POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:47 a.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:33 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:54 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:26 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional. 11:51 p.m., Fox Ridge Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 1:02 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:22 a.m., Longhorn Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.