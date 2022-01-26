POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Adam Jensen, 38, West Point, driving during revocation. Travis McClain, 31, 713 S. Fifth St., tampering with circumvent interlock device.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 17 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:07 a.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:55 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:05 p.m., 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:10 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:22 p.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. Wednesday: 2:36 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:57 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
3:59 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.