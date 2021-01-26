POLICE DIVISION
Arrests
Monday: Sheila Reyna, 18, 1007 N. 10th St., disorderly conduct. Robert Halladay, 34, 607 Cedar Ave., Apt. 28, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, protection order violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:32 a.m, Ridgeway Drive, fire assist, carbon monoxide detector. 9:48 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:32 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:25 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:47 p.m., West Berry Hill Drive, fire call, chimney fire. 8:01 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:34 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:24 a.m., Hadar, mutual aid, garage fire. 3:55 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.