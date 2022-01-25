POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday, Jan. 20, Michael L. Byrnes, 41, 220 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 9, Norfolk, theft-shoplifting, $0-$500.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 8:52 a.m., East Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:14 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:46 a.m, Fox Ridge Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:56 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:13 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, no transport; 1 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:58 p.m., Benjamine Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:20 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:58 p.m., South 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.