Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM FOR MUCH OF THE AREA TODAY INTO TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and contribute to drifting of snow. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&