POLICE DIVISION
Arrests
Friday: Stacy Beacom, 51, Omaha, Madison County warrant. Enrique Diaz, 41, Madison, driving under the influence - first offense; chemical test refusal; speeding - 11-15 miles over limit.
Saturday: Felipe Torres-Hernandez, 25, 3207 12th St., Apt. 34, driving under the influence - first offense, no proof of insurance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 89 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:34 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:08 p.m., East Nucor Road, rescue call, no transport. 1:49 p.m., Blue Stem Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:02 p.m., 13th Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:38 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:53 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:43 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:24 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:08 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:34 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.