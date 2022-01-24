POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Jan. 18: David Paulsen, 44, Hoskins willful reckless driving, criminal mischief.
Friday: Seth Tamayo, 34, 1205 S. 13th St., No. 1201, Johnson County, Kansas, warrant. Jose Ortiz, 23, Schuyler, Lancaster County warrant, two Colfax County warrants, three Butler County warrants.
Saturday: Lance Baker, 43, Omaha, third-degree assault.
Sunday: Daniel Ruess, 23, 707 S. Fourth St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration.
Monday: Harlee Pufahl, 28, 3706 Lakeview Drive, driving under the influence of drugs, refusal to submit to a chemical test, obstruction of a peace officer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 68 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 7:47 a.m., 555th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:12 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:21 a.m., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:59 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:38 p.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:58 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, fire. 7:08 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 4:27 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.