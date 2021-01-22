POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:01 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:20 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:29 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:39 p.m., Jackson Avenue, fire call, odor investigation. 5 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:56 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.