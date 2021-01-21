POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:59 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, no transport; 9:26 a.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, no transport; 9:33 a.m., Charlois Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:32 a.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:55 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 1:16 p.m., 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:44 p.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:42 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:56 p.m., Highway 24 and 275, rescue call, motor vehicle collision, transported to Faith Regional; 9:40 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:52 p.m., Phillip Avenue, fire call, no fire. Thursday, 3:12 a.m., Galeta Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.