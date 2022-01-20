POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Austin Bertschinger, 29, Oakdale, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:43 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:32 p.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:42 p.m., 837th Road and 551st Avenue, grass fire. 4:04 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:48 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:29 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:54 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:49 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 2 a.m., North Ninth Street, fire.