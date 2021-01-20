POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Adedamola Akinnigbage, 21, Plainview, Boone County warrant — failure to appear for minor in possession.
Accidents
A collison Dec. 29 on South First Street damaged vehicles owned by Theodora Buffalo Chief, 609 E. Prospect Ave., and Dakota Allen, 405 Elm Ave.
A collison Dec. 30 on Highway 81 damaged vehicles owned by Michelle Stammer, Randolph, and Robert Finkral, 1308 N. 61st St.
A hit and run accident Dec. 30 on Market Lane damaged a vehicle owned by Eduardo Mora, 216 Miller Ave.
A collison Dec. 31 on Prospect Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Gavin Ferris, Pierce, and Jennifer Dewalt, 302 S. 13th St.
A collison Dec. 31 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jaxson Kant, 1906 N. 26th St., and Suzanne Johnson, 84761 556 Ave.
A collison Dec. 31 on Highway 275 damaged a vehicle driven by Megan Lutt, Battle Creek.
A collison Jan. 3 at a driveway on Second Street damaged vehicles driven by Toby Wolff, 1003 S. 3rd St., and Connie Gibson, Bellwood.
A collison Jan. 5 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Jenny Spencer, 1109 S. 4th St., and Jennifer Kinter, Sedalia, Missouri.
A collison Jan. 6 on East Sycamore Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Dakota Clement, 1207 N. 27th St., and a vehicle owned by Heartland Heating and Air, 84651 Buckskin Road.
A collision Jan. 6 on West Taylor Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Spencer Witte, 1206 W. Madison Ave., and Erica Hatch, 1706 Homewood Drive.
A hit and run accident Jan. 7 on Walnut Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Jose Cortez, 725 S. 11th St.
A collison Jan. 7 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Brooke Burbach, 1403 Eldorado Road, and Brennan Christman, 1308 Hayes Ave.
A collison Jan. 7 on West Phillip Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Shelby Cole, Salix, Iowa, and a parked vehicle owned by Matthew Jung, 511 W. Phillip Ave.
A collision Jan. 7 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Hannah Brotsky, Atkinson, and Mitchell Knobbe, Meadow Grove.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 20 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:17 a.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:21 a.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:44 a.m., Emerald Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:07 p.m., Third Street, rescue call, no transport.