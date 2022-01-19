POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Angela Kortje, 37, 1402 Country Club Drive, Apt. 50, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more). Joseph Hogeland, 42, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jessica Noring, 37, 413 W. Omaha Ave., Lancaster County warrant for attempt of a Class 4 felony.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10:50 a.m., East Sycamore Avenue, carbon monoxide alarm. 1:34 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:24 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:34 p.m., Highway 275 and Highway 121, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 3:21 a.m., West Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:51 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:11 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:01 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.