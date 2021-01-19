POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 20 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:56 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:57 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:11 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:21 p.m., North Airport Road, fire assist, illegal guns. 5:47 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:30 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 2:09 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.