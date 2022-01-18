Police Division
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Kyle Kirstine, 40, 403 Hespe Drive, assault by threatening in a menacing manner. Hudson Kruse, 22, 1206 Sunnydell Lane, driving under suspension, no valid registration.
Accidents
A collision Jan. 2 in the 2100 block of West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Tim Whitley, Naper, and Kendra Ranslem, 2307 Highland Drive. A hit-and-run accident Jan. 2 on West Michigan Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Robert Wade, 1206 N. 12th St., and Masyn Peterson, 805 S. 12th St. Wade was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 3:49 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:14 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:45 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:49 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:47 p.m., West Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 6:07 a.m., Jackson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 8:37 a.m., Driftwood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:57 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:08 p.m., Rose Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:52 p.m., East Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:31 p.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:05 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:18 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.