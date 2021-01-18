POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Skyler Rodekohr, 26, 1222 Verges Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia. Jonathan Walter, 41, Bloomfield, criminal mischief.
Sunday: Janine Moore, 56, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave. Apt. 808, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 86 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 12:28 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:57 p.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:47 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:21 a.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:32 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:17 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:51 a.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:42 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.