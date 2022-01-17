POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Juan Ramirez De La Cruz, 51, 415 S. Fourth St., Madison County warrant. Dominique Gonzalez, 30, Omaha, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 82 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:26 a.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:34 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:42 p.m., Mimick Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:10 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:59 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:54 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:34 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:08 a.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:10 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:43 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:15 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:51 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:03 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:21 p.m., Lodgeview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.