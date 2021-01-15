POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Joseph Israde, 20, Tilden, driving under the influence, open container of alcohol.
Thursday: Jolene Gerdes, 39, 507 S. 9th St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), leaving the scene of an accident.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 23 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:05 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:51 a.m., 840th Road, Battle Creek, fire call, mutual aid. 1:45 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:44 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:10 p.m., Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:00 p.m., 36th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:06 a.m. Imperial Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:54 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.