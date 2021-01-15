Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST... * WHAT...Blizzard. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Difficult to impossible travel due to near zero visibility and snow covered roads. Power outages are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&