Police Division
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
.400Thursday: Steve Simonson, 49, 900 S. 16th St., Apt. 1, Madison County warrant for refusal to submit to a test (one prior conviction). Rachel Frazier, 29, 600 W. Park Ave., Apt. 7, Buffalo County warrant. Haleigh Lafave, 36, 704 Koenigstein Ave., Apt. 21, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:11 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:34 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:51 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:58 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:03 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:34 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:56 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:24 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:27 p.m., West Monroe Avenue, hazardous materials response.
Friday: 12:27 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.