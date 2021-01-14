POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday, Jan. 7: Margaret Roat, 34, homeless, first-degree criminal trespassing, driving under the influence of drugs, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle.
Wednesday: Rachael Lambley, 23, 501 E. Klug Ave., third-degree domestic assault, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 42 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 12:15 p.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:50 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.