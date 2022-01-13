POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jayde Bomar, 34, 1211 W. Prospect Ave., driving under the influence — third offense, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, refusal to submit to a chemical breath test, obstructing a police officer, child neglect. Jose Ramos, 31, homeless, Madison County warrant, possession of marijuana. Amber Bruguier, 36, 510 S. First St., Apt. 4, Madison County warrant for third-degree assault. Jordan Schaller, 29, 813 Wood St., Madison County warrant for child abuse.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:29 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:49 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:47 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:35 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 8:20 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 4:55 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:16 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.