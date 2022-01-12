POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Dec. 23 on 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Jacob Grim, Neligh, and Tessa Ferguson, 102 N. 14th St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 22 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 12:08 p.m., Country Club Road, hazardous materials response. 12:43 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:47 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:01 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:17 p.m., Legacy Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:50 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:59 a.m., East Grove Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:41 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:18 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:18 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:19 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:26 p.m., South Willow Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 7:20 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:06 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:13 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:11 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:49 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:17 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:06 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:51 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:02 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:27 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:36 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:46 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 3:52 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 11:43 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:33 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:30 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:13 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:38 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:57 p.m., North 13th Street, smoke odor.
Wednesday: 1:54 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.