POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 2:56 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:52 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:11 a.m., East Pasewalk Avenue, fire assist, gas odor. 11:43 a.m., South Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:12 p.m., First Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:30 p.m., First Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:43 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 2:32 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:06 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.