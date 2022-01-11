Police Division
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Dec. 16: Justin Coolidge, 25, 1809 N. Eastwood St., theft by shoplifting.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:44 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:05 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:39 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:51 a.m., West Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:11 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:19 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:23 a.m., East Berry Hill Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.