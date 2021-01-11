POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Miguel Hernandez, 19, 609 S. 1st St., driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday: Monica Moore, 25, Stanton, open container of alcohol.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 93 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 11:54 a.m., Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:49 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, fire assist. 5:08 p.m., Jackson Avenue, rescue call, fire assist.
Sunday: 4:29 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, fire assist. 6:10 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:47 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:39 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:15 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:42 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.