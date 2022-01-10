Police Division
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Dec. 25: Miguel Hernandez, 20, 506 S. Seventh St., third-degree assault.
Friday: Sara Sohl, 39, 207 S. Pine St., Madison County warrant, animal at large. Anthony Miller, 30, 829 S. Eighth St., Madison County warrants for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine — three counts. Jack McCloud, 33, Egan, South Dakota, driving under the influence.
Saturday: Jake Short, 21, Tilden, Stanton County warrant, criminal impersonation. Tyson Tilden, 32, 106 S. Eighth St., disturbing the peace.
Sunday: Diana Porras, 26, 305 S. Sixth St., driving under suspension, no valid registration.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 93 calls.