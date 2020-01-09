POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday, Trevor Kohl, 46, 906 Riverfront Road, #29, third degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace.
Accidents
A collision Dec. 27 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Jose Rebollo Sandoval, Albion, and Barbara Viergutz, 410 W. Grove Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and midnight Wednesday police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 7:23 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 9:04 a.m., 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 2:01 p.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. Assisted by fire unit.
Wednesday, 3:44 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 5 p.m., Vickie Lane, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 5:48 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 7:55 p.m., Wildwood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.