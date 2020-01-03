POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 13 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 11:29 a.m., Georgia Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 11:47 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 7:04 p.m., 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 8:37 p.m., Victory Road and Benjamin Avenue, fire call, check odor.
Thursday, 8:46 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, fire call, alarm activation.