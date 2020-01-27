POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday, Tausha Whitman, 24, 203 S. 17th St., leaving the scene of an accident, criminal impersonation.
Saturday, Tyler Thompson, 27, 1402 Country Club Road, Apt. 60, driving under the influence, first offense, operating a motor vehicle intoxicated with minor passenger, possession drug paraphernalia, open container and no proof of insurance.
Saturday, Codi Johnson, 30, 208 S 10th St., driving while intoxicated, first offense.
Saturday, Bryon Stromberg, 56, Brainerd, Minn., driving under the influence, third offense.
Friday, Bryan J. Edwards, 31, Norfolk, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, Opal Lehmann, 35, 2301 N. 13th St. possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest and obstructing police.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., Friday and midnight Sunday police responded to 84 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 4:48 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 1:31 a.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 4:52 a.m., Logan Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 9:05 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 9:44 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 9:57 a.m., North 13th Street, fire call.
Sunday, 1:34 p.m., Longhorn Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.