POLICE DIVISION

 Accidents

A collision Jan. 13 on Riverside Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Jean Kloppenborg-Ruge, Plainview, Michael Bessmer, 1404 Valli Hi Road.

A collision Jan. 12 on South 24th Street damaged vehicles driven by Rhiannon Van Fleet and a parked vehicle owned by Treyvaun Hubbard, 1406 Country Club Road, No. 31.
A collision Jan. 11 near Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Amadu Lama Bah, Bloomfield, and Christie Hoferer, 1131 McIntosh Road, No. 213.
A collision Jan. 8 on Elm Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Peggy Miller, 616 Roland St., and Colton Schroeder, 904 Riverfront Road, No. 13.
A collision Jan. 8 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Teri Colwell, 803 N. Second St., and Jordon Hiles, Wolsey, South Dakota.
A collision Jan. 8 on Riverside Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Payton Schlender, 906 Blue Stem Circle, and Tina McKnight, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 601.
A hit and run collission Jan. 6 on 1000 Block S. 13th St., damaged a vehicle driven by Randall Ausdemore, 109 Park Ave.
A hit and run collision Dec. 28 on 100 block N. 10th St. damaged a vehicle owned by Megan Hader, 109 N. 10th St.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m., and Tuesday police responded to 30 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Tuesday, 10:27 a.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Tuesday, 1:55 p.m., West Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Tuesday, 3:42 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Tuesday, 5:23 p.m., East Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Tuesday, 8:27 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Tuesday, 9:49 p.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Wednesday, 2:19 a.m., Mulberry Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.