POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Jan. 13 on Riverside Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Jean Kloppenborg-Ruge, Plainview, Michael Bessmer, 1404 Valli Hi Road.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and Tuesday police responded to 30 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 10:27 a.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 1:55 p.m., West Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 3:42 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 5:23 p.m., East Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 8:27 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 9:49 p.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 2:19 a.m., Mulberry Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.