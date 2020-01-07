POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Ignacio Figueroa, 33, 1308 Pierce St., DDR, no valid registration and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday, Leonardo Lopez, 19, 1402 Country Club Rd., Apt 60, possession of open alcohol container, minor in possession.
Friday, Mark Arias, 19, 807 S. 15th St., possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Sirena Schroeder, 38, 906 W. Elm Ave., possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, Madison County warrant for criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.
Thursday, Kayleb Beed, 20, 112 W. Phillip Ave., misrepresention of age, minor in possession.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and midnight Monday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 2:33 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, fire call, check odor.