POLICE DIVISION

 Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Wednesday, John Dieter, 28, 604 W. Bluff Ave., possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking.

 Police calls

Between 12 a.m., midnight Wednesday, police responded to 39 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Wednesday, 6:57 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.

Wednesday, 7:24 a.m., West Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Wednesday, 12:45 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Wednesday, 12:57 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Wednesday, 4:25 p.m., 13th Street and Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional, car accident.

Wednesday, 9:14 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Thursday, 5:01 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.