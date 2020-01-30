POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, John Dieter, 28, 604 W. Bluff Ave., possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., midnight Wednesday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 6:57 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 7:24 a.m., West Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 12:45 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 12:57 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 4:25 p.m., 13th Street and Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional, car accident.
Wednesday, 9:14 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 5:01 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.