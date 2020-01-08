POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, Shanna Schroeder Shanna, 38, 207 W. Maple Ave., Madison County warrant — failure to pay.
Tuesday, Lyle Frisch, 46, 1307 S. Second St., Madison Co. warrant, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 20 calls..500
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 6:43 a.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 9:04 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 2:46 p.m., South 10th Street, fire call.
Tuesday, 5:34 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 9:23 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 2:40 a.m., Hackberry Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.