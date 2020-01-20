POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Sunday, Reese Lansville, 19, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., shoplifting

Sunday, William Murphy, 47, Little Falls, N.Y., violation interlock permit, no valid registration, no proof of insurance.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m., Friday and midnight Sunday police responded to 79 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Monday, 3:30 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Sunday, 8:18 a.m., Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Sunday, 8:46 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.

Sunday, 4:21 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Sunday, 8:56 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.

Sunday, 9:33 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Saturday, 6:48 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Saturday, 12:07 p.m., East Banjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Saturday, 4:27 p.m., West Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Saturday, 4:33 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Saturday, 5:07 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Saturday, 7:38 p.m., Goldstrike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Saturday, 9:29 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.