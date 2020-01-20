POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday, Reese Lansville, 19, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., shoplifting
Sunday, William Murphy, 47, Little Falls, N.Y., violation interlock permit, no valid registration, no proof of insurance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., Friday and midnight Sunday police responded to 79 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 3:30 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 8:18 a.m., Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:46 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 4:21 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:56 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 9:33 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 6:48 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 12:07 p.m., East Banjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 4:27 p.m., West Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 4:33 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 5:07 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 7:38 p.m., Goldstrike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 9:29 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.