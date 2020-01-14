POLICE DIVISION

 

Police calls

Between 12 a.m., and midnight Monday police responded to 13 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Monday, 8:54 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Monday, 1:10 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, no transport.

Monday, 2:19 p.m., Michigan Avenue, fire call, smoke detected.

Monday, 2:58 p.m., College View Drive, fire call, service call.

Monday, 3:25 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport.

Monday, 5:03 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Monday, 6:45 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

Tuesday, 4:05 a.m., Jackson Avenue, rescue call, no transport.

Tuesday, 6:25 a.m., Park Hill Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.