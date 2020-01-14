POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and midnight Monday police responded to 13 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 8:54 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 1:10 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 2:19 p.m., Michigan Avenue, fire call, smoke detected.
Monday, 2:58 p.m., College View Drive, fire call, service call.
Monday, 3:25 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 5:03 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 6:45 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 4:05 a.m., Jackson Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 6:25 a.m., Park Hill Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.