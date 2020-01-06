POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday, Seth Higginbotham, 32, 1221 Taylor Ave., driving during revocation/impound, first offense, no valid registration-car.
Friday, Ronald Brown, 59, homeless second-degree trespass.
Friday, Briar Wright, 28, Columbus, theft by shoplifting.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 88 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 11:02 a.m., Sixth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 4:35 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 5:24 p.m., Riverfront Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 5:33 p.m., Eldorado Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 6:06 p.m., Second Street, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 9:22 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 9:47 p.m., Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 6:06 a.m., Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.