POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Jamie Bear, 34, 1402 S. Second St., Lancaster County warrant (escape).
Monday, Hector Medina, 30, Stanton, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a peace officer, resisting arrest, first offense.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and midnight Monday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday, 3:04 p.m., Goldstrike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 9:50 p.m., East Benjamine Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 11:10 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 12:58 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 3:45 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 4:04 p.m., West South Airport Road, fire call, check odor.
Saturday, 9:36 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 9:51 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 8:51 a.m., Ta-ha-zouka Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 2:25 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:41 p.m., First Street, fire call, odor investigation.
Monday, 5:12 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 5:17 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 7:17 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 10:05 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 12:32 a.m., Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 1:35 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.