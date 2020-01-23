POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, Daniel Vinson, 21, 922 S. Third St.,violated domestic abuse protection order.
Wednesday, Luz Janzen, 46, Norfolk, driving under suspension.
Accidents
A collision Jan. 12 on Highway 275 damaged vehicles driven by Cecille Laswell, 608 S. Ninth St., and Kimberly Henrickson, Wisner.
A hit and run collision Jan. 11 in Norfolk damaged a vehicle owned by Margaret Beaudette, 704 Koenigstein Ave., No. 1.
A collision Jan. 11 on Benjamin Avenue, damged vehicles driven by Aimee Clausen, 407 Ridgeway Drive, and Steven Wagner, 2808 Dover Drive.
A collision Jan. 12 on Highway 275 Bypass damaged vehicles driven by Steve De Jesus, Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Jason Smith, 2102 Coventry Way.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 9:52 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 10:33 a.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 11:03 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 12:33 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 6:11 p.m., West Maple Avenue, fire call.
Wednesday, 8 p.m., Verges Avenue, fire call, check odor.
Wednesday, 9:55 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.