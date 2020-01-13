POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Justin Bishop, 22, 103 Goldstrike Drive No. 3, disturbing the Peace
Sunday, Jessica Centeno, 28, 303 S Sixth St., driving under influence, second offense, plus.15
Sunday, Michael Anderson, 20, Lincoln, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana-less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, Alexander Sanchez, 24, 903 S 14th St. driving under suspension, no valid registration.
Saturday, Dustin Peterson, 38, 1409 S. Third St., 3rd degree assault (domestic/felony), child abuse neglect.
Friday, Seth Brooks, Norfolk 3rd degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., Friday and midnight Sunday police responded to 73 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday, 9:20 a.m. Georgia Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 2:06 p.m., Highway 35, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 6:04 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 5:32 p.m., Custer Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 2:41 a.m., Elm Avenue, fire call, furnace malfunction.
Saturday, 8:32 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 9:31 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 2:11 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 2:59 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 5:15 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.