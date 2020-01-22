POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, Jacob Kapels, 20, Columbus, driving under the influence, first offense, +.150, minor in possession.
Tuesday, Kayleb Beed, 20, 112 W. Phillip Ave., Wayne County Warrant (, minor in possession.
Tuesday, Eric Knight, 24, 1214 W. Phillip Ave,. domestic assault third degree.
Tuesday, Brittany Edwards, 34, 1901 College View Drive, driving under the influence, third offense, +.150, open container violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 10:02 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 12:49 a.m., North Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 4:38 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 5:33 p.m., North Fourth Street, fire call, assisted by rescue unit.
Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., William Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 5:49 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 7:18 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 7:55 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 8:06 p.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 10:13 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 11:28 p.m. West Meadow Ridge Road, fire call, false alarm, assisted by fire unit.