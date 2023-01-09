POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Kedron Koehler, 25, 1000 Elm Ave., Apt. 4, Madison County warrant. Rosalio Dominguez-Jimenez, 20, 900 W. Prospect Ave., Apt. 13, driving under suspension. Samuel Negrete, 31, 1505 Glenmore Drive, warrant.
Saturday: Dylan Lingenfelter, 26, 86749 534th Ave., driving under the influence, possession of marijuana. Andrez Espitia, 23, 108 Green Garden Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday: Shealynn Palmer, 24, Plainview, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Asheena Wright, 23, 1620 Berry Hill Drive, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Rayne Henderson, 33, 922 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 5, warrant for driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 89 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 9:32 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:51 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:02 p.m., Roland Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:49 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:24 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:47 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 5:55 a.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, no transport. 6:04 a.m., Homewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:52 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:52 a.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:38 a.m., Valli Hi Road, rescue call, no transport. 8:41 a.m., Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:33 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 1:13 p.m., West Michigan Avenue, car fire. 2:21 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:39 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:12 p.m., Emerald Drive, rescue call, no transport. 9:20 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 1:49 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.