POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 7:15 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:40 a.m., North 30th Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:54 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:26 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:23 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, no transport. 1:13 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:39 p.m., South 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:54 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:18 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:02 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:06 p.m., Mach 1 Drive, rescue call, no transport. 6:54 p.m., Highway 35, rescue call, no transport. 7:53 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, carbon monoxide alarm.
Friday: 2:04 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:33 a.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.