POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:55 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:11 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:41 p.m., Highway 275, intercept rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:35 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 2:42 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:03 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:21 p.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:31 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:53 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:02 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:38 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 4:10 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.