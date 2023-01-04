POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Hector Hernandez, 20, 210 S. 12th St., driving under suspension.
Wednesday: Christopher Wallace, 32, homeless, two Madison County warrants. Rusty Hardeman, 19, 112 W. Braasch Ave., possession of marijuana — over 1 ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10:34 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:58 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:37 a.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:57 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:55 p.m., Pinnacle Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 1:01 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:02 a.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.