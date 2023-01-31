POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Alexis Velasquez, 25, Stanton, Stanton County warrant.
Tuesday: Theodore Smith, 19, 112 W. Braasch Ave., No. 1, open alcohol container, minor in possession.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:49 a.m., Imperial Road, detector check. 11:37 a.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:38 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:11 p.m., Market Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:03 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:08 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:29 p.m., Highway 81 and 850th Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:30 p.m., Verges Avenue, fire alarm. 8:16 p.m., South 14th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:15 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:36 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:10 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.