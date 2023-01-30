POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Friday: Dillon Shaw, 20, 1301 E. Grove Ave., No. P7, misrepresenting age to obtain liquor.

Sunday: Lazaro Pavon, 22, 1220 Verges Ave., No. 3A, criminal mischief ($0-$500).

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 67 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Saturday: 7:11 a.m., North Deer Run, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:42 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:13 p.m. North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Sunday: 8:02 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:10 p.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:36 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Monday: 1:43 a.m., South Willow Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:22 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:36 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

