POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Dillon Shaw, 20, 1301 E. Grove Ave., No. P7, misrepresenting age to obtain liquor.
Sunday: Lazaro Pavon, 22, 1220 Verges Ave., No. 3A, criminal mischief ($0-$500).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 67 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:11 a.m., North Deer Run, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:42 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:13 p.m. North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 8:02 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:10 p.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:36 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:43 a.m., South Willow Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:22 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:36 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.