POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Lazaro Diaz Berrio, 52, 1206 S. Fourth St., Madison County warrant. Joe Kleve, 62, 309 N. Ninth St., disturbing the peace.
Saturday: Kaden Bear, 19, 1006 W. Norfolk Ave., shoplifting, minor in possession.
Sunday: Lazaro Pavon, 22, 1220 Verges Ave., possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Adriana Lourdes, 23, 600 Elm Ave., possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Elias Hernandez, 23, 1314 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 16, possession of marijuana.
Monday: Gladis Lemus-Sierra, 27, 101 Jackson Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), open alcohol container. Sean Martinson, 38, 600 Queen City Boulevard, No. 12, Gage County warrant for burglary.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 125 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:48 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:12 p.m., Hespe Drive, rescue call, no transport. 2:24 p.m., First Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:26 p.m., Carmel Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 11:43 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:56 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:29 p.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:34 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:35 p.m., Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 7:51 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:25 a.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:40 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:44 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:55 a.m., 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:32 p.m., Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:19 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:06 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:13 p.m., Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:23 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:11 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:51 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:22 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.