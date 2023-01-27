POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Brock Hoffman, 36, 1404 Country Club Road, No. 1, Cuming County warrant, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Francisco Lara, 29, 925 S. 13th Place, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), driving under suspension, hit and run. Weston Gibson, 33, 1402 Country Club Road, Apt. 44, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 1:18 p.m., East Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:08 p.m., Ponca Hills Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:55 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 6:05 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:19 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.